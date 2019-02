Here in reverse order of items accepted are the Northampton Borough Councillors who have received the most since 2011, according to their latest Register of Interests. Some councillors (marked with *) are, or have been, cabinet members and have stated hospitality is connected with their role. Click here for the full list in detail.

1. John Caswell (Con, New Duston) 1 entry. Tickets to press night at Royal and Derngate other Buy a Photo

2. Les Marriott (Lab, Semilong) 1 item - 2 tickets for Saints vs Sale match from Northamptonshire County Cricket Club to celebrate their successful 2013 season, other Buy a Photo

3. Chris Malpas (Con, Billing) 1 entry. 2 x tickets for 'Party at the Gardens', Franklins Gardens in 2015 other Buy a Photo

4. James Hill (Con, Rectory Farm) 1 entry. 5 tickets for 'Party at the Gardens' at Franklin's Gardens. other Buy a Photo

View more