The 13 highest readings (listed in reverse order) were taken at 91 different points across the town throughout December 2018 and all breached the legal limit. Northampton Borough Council is tackling pollution levels by establishing air quality management zones - such as in St James - and is to install rapid charging points for electric taxis at two of its surface car parks later this month. It is also in talks to install more points for general use.

1. Abington Grove 50.2 mg per cubic metre

2. Harborough Road (position six) 50.51 mg per cubic metre

3. Templemore Care Home 50.74 mg per cubic metre

4. Spencer Bridge Road (position three) 51.25 mg per cubic metre

