Here are the best courses and facilities at Northampton College's open day event
Northampton College is staging its latest Open Event tomorrow (Saturday, March 9).
Whether you have decided on a course or are just exploring your options, the college's Open Events provide an ideal opportunity for you to see exactly what Northampton College has to offer. You can meet tutors, find out more about their wide range of courses and take a look around its fantastic facilities. The event runs from 10am to 1pm at the Booth Lane site.
1. The Lane Brasserie
The college has its own student-run restaurant allowing chefs of the future to hone their skills and provide three-course meals for paying diners.