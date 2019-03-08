Here are the best courses and facilities at Northampton College's open day event

Whether you have decided on a course or are just exploring your options, the college's Open Events provide an ideal opportunity for you to see exactly what Northampton College has to offer. You can meet tutors, find out more about their wide range of courses and take a look around its fantastic facilities. The event runs from 10am to 1pm at the Booth Lane site.

1. The Lane Brasserie The college has its own student-run restaurant allowing chefs of the future to hone their skills and provide three-course meals for paying diners. 0 Buy a Photo

2. Crystal Palace Foundation Academy Young footballers can get a shot at the big time with this specialist course combining top level training from Premier League coaches with academic classes. 0 Buy a Photo

3. ACE Centre Opening at Booth Lane in September 2019, the state-of-the-art centre will be home to the next generation of builders, plumbers, painters and decorators and carpenters. 0 Buy a Photo

4. Real-life workshops Students taking motor vehicle courses get to practice in industry-standard workshops 0 Buy a Photo

View more