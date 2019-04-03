roadworks

Here are all the planned roadworks in Northampton for the week ahead - is your travel route affected?

Northamptonshire County Council has published its schedule of roadworks for Northampton.

Below are the new or continuing works affecting journeys in the town between April 3 and April 10.

24hr lane and footway closure for safety following building fire. No scheduled end date.

1. Oliver Street, Kingsley

24hr lane and footway closure for safety following building fire. No scheduled end date.
0
Buy a Photo
2 way traffic signals, 09.15 - 16.00 for construction T-junction in lieu of mini roundabout. Until May 3 (24hr lights from April 8 to April 19).

2. Boughton Green Road near uni campus

2 way traffic signals, 09.15 - 16.00 for construction T-junction in lieu of mini roundabout. Until May 3 (24hr lights from April 8 to April 19).
0
Buy a Photo
LIKELIHOOD OF DISRUPTION HIGH 24hr 3-way traffic signals for modernisation of existing crossing. Until April 21.

3. Kettering Rd junction with The Avenue

LIKELIHOOD OF DISRUPTION HIGH 24hr 3-way traffic signals for modernisation of existing crossing. Until April 21.
0
Buy a Photo
2-way traffic signals, 09.30 -15.30 to lay new gas and electric cable. Until May 20.

4. Kettering Rd North (Travis Perkins to Lumbertubs Lane)

2-way traffic signals, 09.30 -15.30 to lay new gas and electric cable. Until May 20.
0
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4