Here are all the planned roadworks in Northampton for the week ahead - is your travel route affected?

Below are the new or continuing works affecting journeys in the town between April 3 and April 10.

1. Oliver Street, Kingsley 24hr lane and footway closure for safety following building fire. No scheduled end date. 0 Buy a Photo

2. Boughton Green Road near uni campus 2 way traffic signals, 09.15 - 16.00 for construction T-junction in lieu of mini roundabout. Until May 3 (24hr lights from April 8 to April 19). 0 Buy a Photo

3. Kettering Rd junction with The Avenue LIKELIHOOD OF DISRUPTION HIGH 24hr 3-way traffic signals for modernisation of existing crossing. Until April 21. 0 Buy a Photo

4. Kettering Rd North (Travis Perkins to Lumbertubs Lane) 2-way traffic signals, 09.30 -15.30 to lay new gas and electric cable. Until May 20. 0 Buy a Photo

