Planning a wedding comes with plenty of big decisions that need to be made along the way and picking the right venue for you and your guests is key. So here we have 28 of the best wedding venues in Northamptonshire.

1. Brampton Grange, Sandy Lane, Chapel Brampton, Brampton Grange is one of area's largest exclusive use venues. A beautiful, unique barn venue with a large country house, set in 25 acres of a private estate in Northamptonshire. Brampton Grange offers postcard perfect views in every direction, which will impress your guests and provide a stunning backdrop for your photographs and memories. other Buy a Photo

2. Brampton Halt, Pitsford Road, Chapel Brampton Set in the heart of the beautiful Northampton countryside, a wedding reception at The Brampton Halt guarantees to make your big day extra special. With delightful views across the lake, a fantastic private marquee and delicious freshly prepared three-course menu. It's the perfect location for the summer celebration. other Buy a Photo

3. Brampton Heath Golf Centre, Sandy Lane, Church Brampton Located only a few miles from Northampton, Brampton Heath Golf Centre is the ideal place for a wedding with its tranquil location, beautiful views, fine wine, and superb food. other Buy a Photo

4. Courteenhall, Northampton Courtheenhall sits within a large estate near Roade offering an exclusive venue which can accommodate any size and type of event. There is a wide variety of spaces inside and outside of the beautiful late 18th Century Hall and estate. other Buy a Photo

View more