Help shape the future of Northampton’s market square with online survey

Northampton's residents are being asked to decide the future of the town's market square through a borough council survey.

Views are being sought on Northampton’s market to determine what people want to see on sale, as well as gathering information on how often people shop there and what additional products they would like to see sold in future.

There is also an opportunity to suggest how the market could made more attractive to potential new traders.

Councillor Phil Larratt, deputy leader of Northampton Borough Council, said: “We’re really proud of our town’s market and we regularly like to seek people’s views to make sure that it provides the retail offer people want and remains an attractive environment to trade and shop in.

“The results of this survey will also help to inform future changes and developments and ensure that the market remains a key aspect of the town’s retail offer.

“We particularly want to learn what the diverse communities of Northampton wish the retail offer to be and we are especially interested in the views and requirements of the younger generation.”

The survey can be accessed by visiting the borough council website or filling in a form at the market and the Guildhall One Stop Shop, available until Friday 13 July 2018.