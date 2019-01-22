HEAVY snow forecast for Northampton today and severe weather warnings kick in

Forecasters are predicting heavy snow will fall in Northampton this afternoon (Tuesday).

A severe weather warning for ice is currently in place across the town up until around midday as temperatures dip to a 'feels like' temperature of around -2C.

This afternoon heavy snow has been forecast between 2 and 6pm.

The Met Office has said there is a 90 per cent the snow will arrive and is set to be heavy.

A second severe weather warning for ice will also be in place from 4pm today until 11am tomorrow (Wednesday).

The A14 in Northamptonshire in December 2017 when heavy snow hit the county. (Pic: Northants Police)