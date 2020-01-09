Heavy rain puts stretches of River Nene on flood alert

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Northamptonshire after heavy overnight rain.

The Government's flood warning information service issued the alert late last night for stretches of the upper River Nene, the River Tove near Towcester and Silverstone Brook advising that flooding is possible if more rain follows.

A spokesman said: ""We expect river levels to remain high throughout Thursday which may cause flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river.

"Our forecasts indicate flooding to low lying properties is possible and we will closely monitor the situation.

We have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."