Heatwave on its way to Northamptonshire with temperatures set to hit 19C

Forecasters are predicting sunshine and high temperatures in Northants next week.

Temperatures will start to hot up this weekend with highs of 15C on Saturday, which could mark the end of weeks of wind, rain and snow.

Heading into next week temperatures will continue to climb hitting 19C on Wednesday (April 18), according to BBC forecasters.

The Met Office forecast for the week beginning April 16 states: "Into the working week, it is likely to become gradually more settled, with dry and probably sunny weather.

"It will be locally warm in central and southeastern areas."