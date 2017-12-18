Heartless thieves steal Christmas decorations from Northampton couple's garden

Thieves have stolen a frosted reindeer, polar bear as well as a sleigh from a Northampton couple's front garden.

The incident happened between 10pm on Thursday (December 14) and 6am on Friday (December 15) in Veteran Close, Wootton.

Matt with partner, Cherise.

The stolen decorations included a frosted reindeer, polar bear and sleigh with two light-up reindeer's, which were being collected to start a charity fundraising drive next year.

Homeowner, Matt Pedley said: "We have received many comments from parents whose children loved to see the display and brought joy to many.

"People came down our street just to see the lights, and some on a regular basis, as their children pestered them to visit. Now due to this, we are forced to remove the rest through thoughts of their return to steal the rest.

"These items were not cheap nor are they readily available, so someone will notice them and hopefully we will have them returned."

Matt's partner, Cherise said: "I’m so upset I love Christmas. My dad passed away nine years ago and I carry on the love for Christmas for him, my friends call me Mrs Claus."

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.