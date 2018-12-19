Hearing aids stolen in Northampton burglary

A handbag containing hearing aids was stolen during a burglary in Northampton.

An offender broke into the house in Spanslade Road, Little Billing overnight from 10.30pm on Thursday, December 13 to 8.30am on Friday, December 14, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area last Thursday night, or anyone who may have any information regarding the burglary.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.