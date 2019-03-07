Heap of empty plastic cider bottles show extent of anti-social behaviour at Northampton toilet block

An abandoned block of toilets on a Northampton park has been 'secured' in response to anti-social behaviour centred on the building.

Shocking photos have shown a heap of well over a hundred empty three-litre cider bottles piled in one corner of the derelict block on the Racecourse.

Borough council park rangers have now worked with Northamptonshire Police to shut off the block and try to prevent any more access.

It is not clear if park drinkers have been entering the old block of toilets to drink or if the stack of empty plastic bottles has built up from throwing them through an unsecured window.

A tweet by Northampton Neighbourhood Police Team, who helped secure the block, reads: "In the process of securing the old toilet block on the Racecourse... complaints of anti-social behaviour... there must be a long term solution for this building moving forward?"

It comes after a litter pick by the Friends of Northampton Racecourse saw more than 40 volunteers turn out to tidy the park and around the toilet block on February 24.

The toilet block has been boarded off for years - but anti-social behaviour has been taking root around it.

