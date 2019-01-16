Health watchdog invites St Andrew's patients to have their say about the facility

The independent health watchdog overseeing Northamptonshire is inviting St Andrew's Healthcare patients and their families to have their say on the facility.

Healthwatch Northamptonshire visited the St Andrew's Healthcare facilities in Northampton last week to meet with its chief executive Katie Fisher, senior managers and to take a tour of some of the facilities and the grounds.



The visit included a tour of the new carers centre as well as meetings with access to support groups. Healthwatch also visited the Child and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS) services in FitzRoy House, Billing Road.

However, the watchdog says it will be conducting a 'more formal' visit later in the year to talk to patients, families and carers.

As part of that, it is calling on anyone wishing to raise anything about St Andrew’s to call Healthwatch on 0300 002 0010 or email enquiries@healthwatchnorthamptonshire.co.uk.



Chief executive of Healthwatch Northamptonshire, Kate Holt, said: "It was a really useful and informative visit for Healthwatch. The new carers centre helps put families and carers at the heart of care at what can often be a very difficult time for families. We were also particularly impressed with the school facilities in FitzRoy House, which enable young people to continue with their studies, learn new skills and socialise as part of their recovery process."



Katie Fisher, chief executive of St Andrew’s Healthcare added: "We are delighted to be working with Healthwatch Northamptonshire, and look forward to their more formal visit later in the year. We highly value their support and appreciate the opportunity to learn from their work, both here and further afield.”