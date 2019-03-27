Health provider terminates contract to run Northampton surgery

The alliance in charge of a Northampton surgery has announced it is terminating its contract, leaving the NHS to find a new provider.

Nene Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and NHS England are seeking another party to run Kings Heath Practice after the Northampton-based GP Alliance decided to pull out.

After August 30, it will no longer be responsible for providing the primary care services at the practice in North Oval.

Director of primary and community integration for NHS Nene CCG Julie Curtis said: “The surgery will remain open and patients will still be able to access the full range of primary care services as normal.

"We have written to patients to advise and assure them we are actively exploring a number of options to ensure they will still be able to continue accessing safe, high-quality GP services.

“Over the coming weeks, we will be engaging with patients to ensure their views, and the needs of the local population, are taken into account.”

Members from 21 GP practices across Northampton make up the GP Alliance, which was set up to improve collaborative work across the town's surgeries. Kings Heath is the only practice it operates directly.

The Alliance was not available for comment.

Di Pegg, head of primary care for NHS England in Northamptonshire, said: “The new provider of services will be appointed by NHS England and NHS Nene Clinical Commissioning Group, who are jointly responsible for commissioning GP services in the area. We will ensure patients are informed throughout this process.”

Those registered at Kings Heath Practice can book GP appointments via the county’s extended access service if they need one. Appointments are available on Bank Holidays, the evenings and at weekends, and patients can book these through their own GP practice – or by ringing NHS 111.