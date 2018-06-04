'He was loved by all': Hundreds turn out to remember hit-and-run victim Swanny at Northampton charity football match

A heartbroken community of family and friends came together over the weekend to remember a Northampton man who was "loved by everyone".

Stephen "Swanny" Swann was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing the Wellingborough Road on a night out with his teammates from Standens Barns FC on May 20. He was 39.

Stephen's family - brother Darrell, mum Ann and sister Tracey - with his portrait.

Yesterday (June 3), hundreds of Swanny's friends, family and teammates paid tribute to the "kindhearted, cheeky legend" with a minute of applause at a charity match in his memory at Cogenhoe United FC.

His mum Ann said: "It's overwhelming. I saw everyone here and I just burst into tears.

"I'm so grateful to everyone for everything. He was the most loving, kindest person to everyone."

Swanny was crossing Wellingborough Road near Norman Road on May 20 when he was hit and killed by a vehicle which drove off. Sadly, he died at the scene. No one has yet been charged with his death.

Stephen played for Standens Barn FC for 22 years.

Ann said: "I spoke to him on the phone the night before. The last thing he said to me was 'I love you mum'. And I said 'I love you son'.

"I just want to see his smile again."

Before the match, a football was signed by all of Swanny's teammates at Standens Barns - who he played for for 22 years - and presented to his family.

Meanwhile, a JustGiving page has raised over £5,000 for his family and funeral costs.

Hundreds turned out to remember him.

Swanny's sister Tracey Fox said: "It's been devastating for everybody. It's like a piece of us is missing. We are all brokenhearted.

"He didn't do harm to anyone. He was loved by all.

"It's just not fair. The driver is still out there. It makes us all so angry that he still gets to have his life."

Officers investigating the hit-and-run incident would like to speak to anyone who may have any information regarding it.

.

Witnesses or anyone with information about it can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174 615.

A collection bucket and fundraising page have raised over 5,000 for Swanny's family.

Stephen's family.