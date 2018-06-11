'He was just so perfect': Northampton mum pays tribute to her two-year-old boy after tragic death

"I feel sick. I can’t go to his grave all the time because I just sit there and I cry, he should be here."

Tayla Tiffin was left heartbroken in December last year after her two-year-old son, Dylan-Jai, died in hospital after police and paramedics were called to a house in Arthur Street following reports of an unresponsive child.

Little Dylan-Jai - as described by his mum Miss Tiffin, 19, of Southfields - was just learning the alphabet and how to count to 20.

Paying tribute to her son, she said: "He was literally the happiest child you would ever meet. He was always playing with his brother, Riley.

"He had his first two settling in sessions at nursery, and he was always smiling. He was such a happy boy, he was just learning to do his ABCs and how to count to 20, he could count to 10 but not that well.

"He was the happiest little child you could ever meet - even if he fell over he would cry for like five seconds and he would just be up and running again."

Miss Tiffin said she wants those who knew Dylan-Jai to remember him as a cheery youngster. She said: "I want to remember Dylan as a happy little child. He was energetic... he was just so perfect.

"He used to be a right little character, any song that came on he would just dance to. Some days I wake up and I just want to stay in bed because I think: 'what’s life without my child?'

* Raphael Kennedy, 30, of Arthur Street in Kingsthorpe Hollow, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder at Northampton Crown Court.

No fixed date has been set for his trial but it is expected to take place in September this year. It is likely the trial will take place in Birmingham Crown Court.