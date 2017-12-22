'He was a practical joker and made everyone laugh': Son pays tribute to Northampton watchmaker dad who died last week

A Northampton watchmaker, who set up shop in the town for 50 years, has sadly passed away surrounded by his family.

Colin Wooding, 82 of the Headlands died in hospital on December 18 after suffering from a number of illnesses and will be sorely missed by his wife, Melva of 61 years, his son Steve and daughter Lynne.

Colin with wife, Melva pictured outside their shop.

Colin was the partner of Baldwin & Wooding, where he made parts and repaired watches in Kettering Road, near Clare Street, for 50 years - working alongside Melva for 20 years before their retirement.

His son Steve, 55, of Briar Hill, said: "His customers came from miles around to get their watches repaired by an official master watchmaker. When he retired, he still had a lot of people knocking the door saying 'can you repair this for me'."

In his spare time, Colin would often be seen tinkering with workings in his house and in his handmade workshop, where he would practice his woodwork.

He even made a violin at night school in the 1970s for his daughter, Lynne who played it at the Royal & Derngate Theatre when she was in Northampton Youth Orchestra.

Steve added: "He will be sadly missed - he was a practical joker and made everyone laugh and smile.

"He had lots of friends with all his clubs he was involved in. He was a founder member of British Horologic Institute and previously he was a chairman of a local antiques club and a campaigner for real ale."

Steve added that he had much admiration for his dad, who inspired him to become a mechanic.

"When I was little, I used to help him repair cars and I have my own business now. It's all from dad.

"He was a loving and caring bloke towards his friends and family."

Colin's cremation will take place on Wednesday, January 3 at Counties Crematorium in Towcester Road, Milton Malsor at 11.45am.