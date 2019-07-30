'He is missed so much by us all': Heartbreaking tribute to newly-married father named as fatal Northampton crash victim

The motorcyclist killed in a tragic accident in Northampton has been named in a heartbreaking tribute from his family, released today (Tuesday).

Neil Strangward was killed in a tragic crash on Birds Hill Road at around 12.25pm on Saturday, July 13.

Neil Strangward. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

A grey BMW shunted a blue Toyota Prius in Lings Way as it waited to turn into Birds Hill Road, pushing it into the path of Mr Strangward's red Honda motorcycle in the opposite carriageway.

The family of the recently-married father said in a statement released by Northamptonshire Police that he was a 'responsible' rider who is 'missed so much'.

“Neil was an excited new husband, generous son, caring brother and proud father, who was loving and loved by everybody," the statement says.

“He always found sincere joy and unique skill in everything he did.

Emergency services on the scene of the crash on Birds Hill Road

“He was a talented engineer and found a great, life-long passion in his motorbike. He was a responsible rider and will always be remembered this way.

“He is missed so much by us all.”