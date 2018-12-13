Have your say on Northamptonshire County Council's plans to increase council tax

Northamptonshire County Council has opened a public consultation on its draft budget, which includes proposals to increase council tax by 2.99 per cent.

Investment in council-owned assets, reducing spend on external contracts and stabilising services that are fit for the future and savings totalling £42.9million are also being proposed.

Funding for uniformed groups such as scouts and guides and allowing them to use community schools for activities will also be reduced to the statutory minimum.

The draft budget was approved by cabinet members on December 11 and is now subject to public consultation, in which residents can give their feedback.

People can take part by completing the online survey, by emailing consult@northamptonshire.gov.uk, by writing to Draft Budget Consultation, Consultation, Equalities and Accessibility Team, BIPM, Northamptonshire County Council, One Angel Square, Northampton, NN1 1ED, and via the council's Twitter (@mycountycouncil) and Facebook pages.

Customer and user groups will also be able to hold their own discussions by using the information available on the draft budget and council plan consultation webpage and sending back the feedback form

The consultation ends on January 23.