Police have issued a picture of a Kettering woman who they would like to speak to in connection with a number of offences.

Officers say they are keen to locate the 30-year-old woman, who they have not named, over theft.

They are urging her or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, the can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.