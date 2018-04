An appeal has been launched to find a missing man last seen in Kettering.

Tansley Naylor, 28, was last seen in the town on Tuesday, April 17, at about 7.45am.

Officers are urging him to let them know he is safe and well.

Tansley has links to Kettering, Market Harborough and Corby.

Tansley, or anyone who may have seen him, is asked to call police on 101.