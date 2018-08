A pedal cycle was stolen from a garage at a house in Abbotts Way in St James, Northampton,

The bike, a black Cannondale Jeckyll 4 with blue and red highlights on the frame (pictured), was taken sometime between 9pm on Saturday, July 28 and 2.30pm on Sunday, July 29, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.