An appeal has been launched for a Northampton woman has been missing since Sunday.

Rita Lawton, 50, from Northampton, was last seen near Billing Brook Road in the town on Sunday, January 27.

Have you seen Rita?

Police are increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for Rita, or anyone who may have seen her in the last week, to contact them.

Rita is white, 5ft 2in, of very slim build and has long, light brown hair.

Rita, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101.