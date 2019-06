A Wellingborough woman has been missing since Saturday.

Kirsty Sibley, 43, was last seen in the town on June 8, wearing a pink jumpsuit and with her hair in a long ponytail.

Kirsty is described as white, 5ft 5in, with very long dark hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about where Kirsty is, or anyone who sees her, should call 101 or 999 in an emergency.