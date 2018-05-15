Harry Potter themed coffee shop in Northampton town centre will shut its doors in weeks

A Harry Potter inspired coffee shop ranked "the best in Northampton town centre" is closing down.

The Magic Bean Emporium, in St Giles Street, will shut its doors for the last time this summer.

The coffee shop is known for its fairytale inspired decorating.

Owner Michella Dos Santos announced the decision in a facebook post yesterday (May 15) and said a series of break-ins and "daily theft" had taken its toll on the shop.

She wrote: "It's with a really sad and heavy heart I have to announce that I've made the decision to close the Magic Bean Emporium.

"After a particularly tough year and a half, with family bereavements, three break-ins, daily theft and a huge decline of footfall, I sadly feel it is time to take off my hat and say goodbye gracefully."

The town-centre cafe, which opened in 2014, is known for its fairytale-themed decorating and is ranked the best coffee shop in Northampton town centre on Trip Advisor.

Michella wrote: "I had the vision of creating something magical, in the hope it would celebrate my love for books and bring all the wonderful magical fairytales to life.

"The business has had wonderful support from friends and wonderful staff who I’m sure will be friends for life. To you guys, I want to say a big thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Magic Bean cannot confirm the cafe's closing date but say it will be "in the next seven to eight weeks".