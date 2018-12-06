Happy 100th birthday to Northampton grandmother with 16 great-grandchildren

A Northampton great-grandmother who worked through the Second World War celebrated her 100th birthday today.

Joan Smalley opened her card from The Queen this morning (December 12) and enjoyed a party with her family and friends at Spencer House Care Home.

Joan on her wedding day to her husband of 61 years, Sergeant Frank Smalley.

Mrs Smalley was born on December 12, 1918, in Leicester. She married Sergeant Frank Smalley of the Northants Regiment in 1938, who was her husband for 63 years.

During the Second World War, Mrs Smalley worked for the Royal Ordnance Corp on the homefront and had three children whil living in Leicester.

They moved to Northampton in 1963 and sold office equipment through their homegrown business, Modern Office Aids.

After her husband Frank passed away in 2001, Joan spent her retirement enjoying her favourite

pastime of gardening.

She has three children, six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed a slice of birthday cake with her family at a private party thrown by Spencer House Care Home.