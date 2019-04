A Ted Baker handbag was stolen during a burglary in Charles Street, Kettering.

The break-in happened between 10.30pm on Wednesday, April 10, and 7am on Thursday, April 11, when the burglars gained entry to a property in the area via the back door and stole the black handbag.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.