Haircut raises £3,577 for Northampton charity and will fund 993 gift packs for cancer patients

Four big-hearted females have braved having their long locks chopped off and have raised £3,577 for a cancer charity in Northampton.

Northampton cancer charity, The Lewis Foundation hosted The Big Chop on Saturday in Upton, where Zoe Clark, Ella Rose Neaves, Charlotte Buckley and Carlie Elliott braved the scissors and underwent a hair transformation all in the name of charity.

Front L-R: Lee Lewis, Stacey Bailey, Zoe Clark, Charlotte Buckley, Carlie Elliott, Michelle Silecchia and Lorraine Lewis. Lower centre: Ella Rose Neaves.

The four brave females had their long hair cut off and during the process, they managed to raise £3,577 for The Lewis Foundation, which will provide 993 gift packs for cancer patients in local hospitals.

Zoe Clark was there to raise money on behalf of her friend Charlotte Steers who lost her battle with cancer, leaving behind her little boy, Charlie. She said: "Charlotte has a beautiful little boy called Charlie, shortly after having him she became ill. she was then diagnosed with cancer, during this time she fell pregnant with a miracle, a baby girl who she went five rounds of chemotherapy with.

"Sadly Maddison was born sleeping at 28 weeks. Charlotte has been in and out of the hospital with this cruel disease, The Lewis Foundation has provided much love and support to Charlotte and her family. The Lewis Foundation is close to Charlotte's heart and has cheered her up with their visits, conversations and gift packs every Friday when she has been in the hospital.

"Lorraine and the team from the Lewis Foundation are enthusiastic, dedicated and can only be described as simply amazing. The sponsorship funds will help them buy items to make up their gift bags, which they distribute not only at Northampton General Hospital but other hospitals in Northampton and Milton Keynes."

All of the hair cut was donated to the Little Princess Trust who make real hair wigs, free of charge, to children that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Lee and Lorraine Lewis, of Upton, were inspired to start up The Lewis Foundation two years ago after they spent a lot of time in Northampton General Hospital as Lee’s mum was being treated for non-hodgkin lymphoma.

Lorraine Lewis said the couple had noticed how “sad and bored patients” looked on the Talbot Butler ward and wondered what they could do to cheer them up.

Ella-Rose, who is just eight years old, raised money in memory of her nan. She said The Lewis Foundation offered her lots of support and happiness while she was in hospital.

"They came to our house and gave her a hamper, she received gift packs in hospital. My nanny was a hairdresser and we talked about me cutting my hair for the princess trust but she got too poorly to do it.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

"When my mummy said that her friend was cutting her hair to give to little girls who have cancer to make wigs and raising money for the Lewis Foundation I asked if I could cut my own hair as I know it’s what my nanny would have wanted to do."

All of the hair has been donated to The Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes real hair wigs for children and adults up to the age of 24, who have battled cancer.

To donate to The Lewis Foundation fund, click: https://www.justgiving.com/companyteams/thebigchops