Drugs and firearms have been seized by police from a trailer on farmland near Daventry.

The class A drugs, a number of short and long-barrelled guns and ammunition were seized on September 14 near Braunston, on the border between Warwickshire and Northampton.

Police investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity on 0800 555 111.