Guided walk and pub lunch to mark 150th anniversary of Northampton MP Charles Bradlaugh's epic political career

Famous Northampton MP Charles Bradlaugh had an impactful and controversial career in politics.

Next week, to mark his struggles to at last be elected 12 years after first standing in the 1868 elections, a history group has organised a guided walk around Northampton, ending in the pub named after the MP in Earl Street.

The 150th-anniversary event is open to all and will start at All Saints Church at noon on Saturday, November 17.

The walk will proceed to Market Square where the results of the 1880 election, in which Bradlaugh won his seat, were announced.

The Guildhall is the next stop on the tour, then the central library on Abington Street where his portrait is displayed, then onto the Bradlaugh statue in Abington Square.

A lunch at the Charles Bradlaugh pub in the Mounts is planned for 1.30pm.

Bradlaugh was a leading atheist and republican. He founded the National Secular Society in 1866 and campaigned for votes for women and Irish home rule.

He promoted trade unionism and birth control and spoke up for the Indian citizens in Parliament.

After a long battle, he was able to win the support of Northamptonians who stood by him when he was prevented from taking his seat in 1880.