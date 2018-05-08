GUIDE: Everything you need to know about Rushden Lakes in Northamptonshire

Thousands of shoppers are continuing to head to Northamptonshire’s new multi-million pound shopping centre.

Rushden Lakes, just off the A45 near Rushden, opened in July 2017 after years in the planning.

The stunning view at Rushden Lakes

Click here to see our guide to Rushden Lakes.

It is a unique combination of fashion, leisure and nature, marking the arrival of the UK’s first shopping centre combined with a nature reserve. Rushden Lakes is a new retail experience, offering big name brands and leisure facilities set beside stunning lakes and nature trails.

The centre is the gateway to the Nene Wetlands nature reserve; one square mile of wild and man-made habitats, managed for wildlife and people by The Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire

Owned by The Crown Estate, Rushden Lakes boasts 230,000 sq ft of retail space alongside stunning lakes, set in more than 200 acres of SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest) reserve, operated in partnership with The Wildlife Trust BCN.

It is also a designated RAMSAR site - the international convention on the use and protection of environmentally important wetlands – which means the area is comparable in its importance to the Camargue in France, or the Zambezi Delta.

With thouands of shoppers continuing to flock to Rushden Lakes seven days a week from across Northants and further afield, we take a look at everything you need to know.

Whether it be how to get there, where to eat and drink, can you walk around the lake and much more handy information, we have it all covered.

Visit the Rushden Lakes website for a full guide to the shopping centre