Group of men attacked by Northampton dad and his 14-year-old son, who was wielding a bike lock, court hears

A Northampton dad brought his 14-year-old son to a group beating - with the boy then going on to attack a man with a bike lock and chain.

Northampton Crown Court heard how Richard Curran, 61, pulled up to the housing estate in Booth Rise, off Talavera Way, with his 14-year-old son Aogan and another boy, Owen Welford, also 14, before climbing out and punching a man in the face.

All three then took part in a group 'beatdown' against four victims, which saw Aogan flogging a man with a bike lock and chain and Welford punching a man in the head.

They were sentenced in court yesterday (March 9) for the attack in 2014. The two boys have since turned 18.

His Honour Judge Michael Fowler said: "You, Richard, said you went into 'dad mode' to protect your son. But there was no threat to him. In this 'dad mode' you should have gone to the police to resolve the matter."

The court heard how Welford was walking in Booth Rise one night in June 2014, when he was approached by a group of men. After a heated argument, Welford ran away.

But he had only left to gather support. Shortly afterwards Richard Curran, his son and Welford - along with other men - pulled up in a car and attacked the group.

One of the victims was punched to the floor by Richard before the group began kicking him.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Aogan chased down a man and beat him with a bike lock and chain.

One of the victims suffered deep cuts to his head and shoulder and had to report to A&E four times for treatment in the months after the beating.

The three men later pleaded guilty to affray.

In sentencing Curran and his son, Judge Fowler said: “You used your fists to knock him to the floor... and to use such a nasty weapon would ordinarily result in an immediate custodial sentence.

“You have stayed out of trouble since this offence... and I take into account your immaturity at the time.”

Richard Curran was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and 100 hours unpaid work.

Aogan Curran earned a suspended six-month term in a youth offenders institute and 70 hours unpaid work.

Welford was given a suspended 12 month community order.