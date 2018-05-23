Group of four rob man of cash before crashing getaway car in Northampton

A man was ambushed and robbed by four men as he went to buy a car from a property in Northampton.

The attack took place on Ecton Street, Northampton, at about 5.15pm on March 30 while the victim was carrying cash in order to buy a car.

He was ambushed by a group of four men and assaulted. They stole the money and then made off in a silver Volvo.

The Volvo was then involved in a collision in Victoria Road and the men then made off along Wellingborough Road.

Officers have released images of a number of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Witnesses to either the robbery or collision are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.