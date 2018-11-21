Grosvenor Centre joins scheme to clamp down on prolific shoplifters

All 60 retailers in Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre will be armed with the latest information on prolific shoplifters after signing up to an intelligence-gathering scheme.

The centre's new management team has enrolled each unit with the Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership (NBCP), a not-for-profit organisation aimed at clamping down on retail crime.

NBCP provides some 500 retailers across the county with the latest information and intelligence around prolific shoplifters and allows retailers to report crimes online to Northamptonshire Police.

It also runs an exclusion order scheme that targets repeat offendcers and bans them from member stores for a minimum of 12 months.

Steve Lang from the NBCP said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime.

"The Centre for Social Justice estimated that nationally, police-recorded shop theft topped 385,000 offences last year but the true figure, based on Home Office assumptions, is closer to 38 million offences.

"In 2017, they estimated that shop theft cost £6.3bn – equivalent to £270 for every household in the country.

“Our Northamptonshire scheme is not replacing police response but appropriately empowers retailers and centre security. They now will be able to identify prolific shoplifters at point of entry and then prevent, disrupt and deter them before they steal. We are really looking forward to working with the centre management, security and their retailers to make Northampton a better and safer place to shop and work.”

Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, said: “I am pleased to see such a positive and proactive approach from the new management of Northampton Grosvenor Centre.

"Teaming up with the NBCP will promote a safer environment for shop staff and help make the centre a more pleasant and secure place for shoppers.”

James Roberts, Grosvenor Shopping Centre Manager said: “Both retailers and public deserve a safe, secure and friendly environment.

"This initiative is just one in a series of projects to help change the face of shopping within Northampton town centre. The centre management team are looking forward to working with the NBCP to help achieve this goal.”