Grosvenor Centre Christmas opening hours

Last-minute Christmas presents, New Year sales or simply bored of too much annual leave (yeah, right), this is when Northampton's main shopping centre is open.

Centre Christmas Opening Hours 2018

Wednesday 19th December 9:00am – 8:00pm

Thursday 20th December 9:00am – 8:00pm

Friday 21st December 9:00am – 8:00pm

Saturday 22nd December 9:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday 23rd December 10:30am – 4:30pm

Monday 24th December 9:00am – 5:00pm – Christmas Eve

Tuesday 25th December CLOSED

Wednesday 26th December 10:30am – 4:30pm – Boxing Day

Thursday 27th December 9:00am – 7:00pm

Friday 28th December 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday 29th December 9:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday 30th December 10:30am – 4:30pm

Monday 31st December 9:00am – 5:00pm – New Year's Eve

Tuesday 1st January 10:30am – 4:30pm – New Year's Day

Wednesday 2nd January 9:00am – 6:00pm

Thursday 3rd January 9:00am – 6:00pm

Friday 4th January 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday 5th January 9:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday 6th January 10:30am – 4:30pm