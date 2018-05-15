Grieving Northampton parents holding charity football match say 15 babies stillborn a day is ‘tragic and unacceptable’

A Northampton woman who gave birth to a stillborn baby wants every potential mother to understand how “shockingly common” it is and has vowed to prevent it happening again.

Charlotte Quigley, from Moulton, was told her unborn child no longer had a heartbeat whilst in the womb at 39 weeks in October last year.

But she has since learned that 15 babies a day die in the UK in similar circumstances.

Together with her partner Rob, they have now put together a team of fathers who have all lost their babies too in Northamptonshire and will put their football skills together to play against Northampton team Eastern Eagles for charity.

The 31-year-old said: “There are no words to describe how you feel when you’re told that your baby girl is no longer with you. We’d planned our future and in a split second it had been completely destroyed after Niamh suddenly passed away."

Playing under the team name Niamh's Legacy, they are holding the charity game to raise money for the stillbirth charity SANDS.

Rob said: “It’s my love of football and for Niamh that I decided a charity match would be the best way to keep Niamh’s legacy alive.

"With 15 babies sadly passing away every single day, that’s 15 sets of parents who will need the support from Sands and without donations and fundraising this charity cannot continue.”

Dr Clea Harmer, chief executive at Sands (Stillbirth and neonatal death charity), said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Charlotte and Robert for organising a football match in memory of their daughter Niamh, that will help to raise awareness that 15 babies die before, during and shortly after birth every day in the UK.

“I’d encourage everyone in Northamptonshire to come along to the match to support Charlotte and Robert and help them reach their fundraising goal."

Tickets are now available and cost £10.00 for adults and only £5.00 for under 16’s. The event is set to take place at Sixfields Stadium on Wednesday, 23 May from 6pm. All money raised from ticket sales will go to SANDS.