Green light for 24/7 gym at Northampton shopping centre

A huge section of Northampton's Weston Favell shopping centre is set to become a new health and fitness club.

Planning permission has been approved to convert a combined 850 square metres of ground-floor units into a new Puregym franchise.

The plans were rubberstamped by the borough council on July 12, which clears the way for renovation work to start.

Space will be made out of a portion of the shopping centre's WHSmiths, a chip shop, a hairdressers and a currently vacant unit.

Council papers show the gym would reportedly operate 24/7

The plans were met with no objections. However, only two parties - councillor Clement Chunga and Northampton Borough Council Public Protection - were consulted on the proposal.