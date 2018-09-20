Green fingered efforts see Northampton awarded gold by In Bloom judges

Fine floral efforts have been awarded for the second year in a row in Northampton after the town was handed a gold award in the East Midlands in Bloom competition.

Judges visited the town in July to view floral displays created by some of the community groups, schools, businesses, residents and allotments who participated this year’s competition, which centred on the theme of remembrance.

The Far Cotton Residents Association and Far Cotton Land Girls group were recognised for the distinctive beds they planted along the Towcester Road, which combined flowers and plants with hundreds of hand-crocheted poppies and information signs.

Judges were also impressed by the variety of hanging baskets and planters dotted around the town by the Borough Council, which joined a geranium bed on the Cobbler’s Last in Abington Street and a planted tribute to local war hero Walter Tull in Guildhall Square, provided by competition sponsors Cramden Nurseries and K&J Hird Ltd respectively.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for environment, said: “We are delighted to achieve the gold award for Northampton for a second consecutive year, and I would like to thank all the community groups who took part in the judging day, including the Buddies of Becket’s, Delapré Primary School, St Giles’ Terrace in Bloom, Northampton and Country Club, Oasis House, the Friends of West Hunsbury Country Park, residents of Parsons Meade and the gardening volunteers at Delapré Abbey.

“Along with the Far Cotton Residents Association and the Far Cotton Land Girls, the hard work of these groups, our team and our sponsors has resulted in another gold award for the town, which is something we are incredibly proud of.”

East Midlands in Bloom judge Richard Stephen said: “Once again, the judges were shown the enormous amount of hard work carried out by volunteer groups, contracting partners and the borough council staff. Well done Northampton, another solid entry.”

The groups, businesses and individuals who entered into this year’s Northampton in Bloom competition will be recognised at an awards ceremony on October 4, while the result of Northampton’s entry into this year’s Britain in Bloom competition, which has already been shortlisted to a final five nationwide entrants, will be revealed on the October 19.