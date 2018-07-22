Green-fingered ‘Cotton Land Girls’ hopeful for gardening gong ahead of judges result

Long-time friends and neighbours from a Northampton neighbourhood are keeping their fingers crossed for their first top gardening prize.

Sandra, Chris, Dee, Jackie, Jacquei and Sandra of Delapre and Far Cotton have this year entered into the RHS East Midlands in Bloom 2018 and RHS Northampton in Bloom 2018 competitions for the first time.

Jacquei Abbott, John Daly (of Far Cotton Boxing Club), Dee and Chrissie standing proudly next to their 'Boy and Bicycle display' at Far Cotton Boxing Club.

The six women have been working hard for nine months to revamp two gardens on Towcester Road at the Far Cotton Boxing Club and the roundabout near Lancaster Way while keeping to the running theme of Remembrance, marking 100 years since World War One.

The team have been buying their own compost, manure and food pellets, growing and dividing their own flowers and maintaining the gardens in their spare time, for the love of it, they say.

Cotton Land Girls team member Jacquei Abbott said: "Being near Northampton town centre means we have a large property-renters in the area, which tends to result in many residents not investing time or money into their rented gardens.

"What’s more, the dynamic of local residents is currently undergoing quite a big change with the new Riverside University Campus opening in September just one mile away - creating an increasingly young, student, transient population.

"The 'Cotton Land Girls feel this makes our role as sharing gardeners even more important. We hope everyone who lives and travel through our patch see how much we care for our neighbourhood and the pride we take in our community gardens."

Gloucester Nursery School pupils in Camborne Close also chipped in with a helping hand and planted 40 WW1 Wellington Boots on the roundabout and decorating them with drawings of fighter planes and poppies.

Jacquei added: "We’ve been really excited to have them involved in our efforts because the nursery has an active gardening interest and encourage their pupils to get planting at an early age."