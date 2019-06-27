Grants will help Northampton groups enhance areas with planters, wildflowers and river clear-ups

Six community groups were presented with Envirogrant funding at a celebration event at The Guildhall on Monday.

The grants, which aim to support community projects that improve or enhance Northampton’s environment, attracted 15 funding applications after the initiative was launched by Northampton Borough Council and Veolia in March.

The Hope Centre.

A range of different groups applied for the funding including schools, friends of parks, parish councils and charities, to help deliver projects which ranged from outdoor classrooms to floral displays, educational equipment and increased green space for residents.

The successful recipients of this year’s Envirogrants have been confirmed as:

Friends of Dallington Village, who aim to bring colour to the entrance of the village (via Mill Lane) by building a raised wooden planter, which will be maintained by the group and residents.

Friends of Thornton Park, who aim to increase interest in the park by restoring a forgotten rockery with new plants and stones and opening up the area. The volunteers will also meet regularly to maintain the area.

Spring Lane Primary School.

Bradlaugh Fields and Barn, who aim to enhance imaginative play opportunities by creating an outdoor classroom using wildflowers, mud kitchens and blackboards for the benefit of local schools, playgroups and families.

Spring Lane Primary School, who aim to improve the local area by allowing year five pupils to ‘pay it back’ during two afternoon sessions a week over six weeks, helping to plant flowers, paint equipment and clean up spaces.

Northampton Sea Cadets, who aim to improve the condition and environment of the River Nene and encourage more wildlife by removing waste and plastic from the river, monitor wildlife and raise awareness of environmental issues.

Northampton Hope Centre , who aim to improve access to sustainable foods by hosting five ‘Grow your own’ workshops at their allotments in St David’s and supply participants with simple resource packs.

Northampton Sea Cadets.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for the environment, said: “There are a lot of fantastic charities and community groups who are passionate about protecting and improving Northampton’s environment and the Envirogrant scheme is the perfect way to support to their projects.

"We are pleased to have received 15 great applications during the first year of the scheme and look forward to seeing these projects take shape and engage communities in the near future.”

Keith McGurk, regional director for Veolia said “We are pleased to support local community groups with much-needed funding. The projects that have been awarded with a grant, have real potential to improve the local environment in Northampton. We look forward to seeing the first achievements in the coming months. We also hope that it will encourage even more community groups to apply for a grant next year.”

Envirogrants will be offered on an annual basis. Applications will reopen next year.

Friends of Dallington Village.