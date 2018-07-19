Graduation held to mark Northampton nursery children moving onto primary school

Nursery children donned miniature mortor boards and robes as they were celebrated by their teachers at their first graduation ceremony in Northampton.

Ten children at Little Barn Owls Pre-School in Standens Barn, who are aged just three and four, were handed certificates and goody bags at their first graduation ceremony where they were honoured for their hard work at nursery.

Nursery staff and parents were filled with joy as they celebrated their youngsters last day of term.

The newly named nursery, which opened last year with just six children, gifted staff with flowers at the ceremony before the children sang a song from Toy Story, as proud-as-punch parents watched on.

Now the thriving nursery is educating 27 pupils from the Eastern District.

Louise Noon service provider at Little Barn Owls Pre-School said: "We're proud of how far they've come and they're really excited. They love wearing their gowns."

Louise, who has been in the childcare industry for seven years, generously paid out of her own money to revamp the pre-school after taking it over.