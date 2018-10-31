Government announce decision on fate of Northamptonshire's popular Salcey Forest treetop walkway

The Forestry Commision has announced their final decision on what will happen to a popular forest treetop walk near Northampton that was closed this year over health concerns.

The Tree Top Way in Salcey Forest was shut in May after inspectors found rotten timbers along its structure.

Fans of the walk feared the attraction would be condemned and have been waiting for the Forestry Commission to decide its fate.

Now, the government body has announced today (October 31) will carry out vital repairs on the walk to reconstruct its lower walkway once it has secured funding.

It comes after over 32,000 people signed a petition to save the walkway.

A Forestry Commission spokesperson said: “Following the decision to close the Tree Top Way in May 2018 over safety concerns, we undertook a detailed investigation. The investigation highlighted major structural failings meaning that significant repair work is needed to make the Tree Top Way safe.

“Since its opening in 2005, the Tree Top Way has helped visitors young and old get closer to nature and see Salcey's leafy forest canopy from a completely different perspective. We know it is treasured by locals and visitors alike, and that it has become an important part of the community.

"With this in mind, we hope to keep the Tree Top Way by reconstructing the lower section following recommendations made by the engineers. These include changing the route to get on to the walkway, which will need further planning and funding.

"We are now currently considering the best way to fund these changes, and will keep you updated with further details as they become available.

"For the meantime, while the walkway is closed, Salcey Forest remains a stunning woodland to visit with your family with our new 3, 5, 10km running trails opened this Autumn.”

The Tree Top Way is a quarter-mile route that rises to 20 metres above the forest floor, and at its height offers a view above the trees. It opened in 2005 and reportedly cost £750,000 to build.