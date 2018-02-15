Goods worth thousands stolen in Weldon burglary

Items worth several thousand pounds were stolen from a house in Weldon.

A house in Harrier Road was broken into some time between 4am on Tuesday, February 13, and 11am yesterday (Wednesday, February 14).

Goods worth several thousand pounds including electrical items and jewellery were stolen.

It is believed a van may have been used to move the stolen items.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.