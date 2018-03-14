'Goldings against vandalism': Northampton woman single-handedly raises £2,000 for new slide after yobs torched play area

A Northampton woman has rallied her community together to help raise enough money for a new slide to be installed after vandals set it alight last year.

Cobblers steward, Hayley White, 42, of Goldings was left devastated after the slide in her community was damaged by yobs back in March 2017.

This slide was torched by vandal(s) last year and has since been removed.

But in a one-year fundraising effort, she has managed to raise £2,000 for the new slide by rallying her community together through craft fayres and fun days and has received £500 from councillor Janice Duffy's (Lab, Talavera) empowerment fund.

She said: "After the terrible news last winter that our playground slide had been burned I wanted to do something nice for the children in our community and show them that we won’t stand for vandalism.

"The slide is now in ready to be enjoyed by the children of Goldings now the weather is improving.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to every single person who came, every stall holder and everyone who kindly gave a donation. We now have a lovely new slide to be enjoyed by the children of Goldings."

Hayley wanted to raise the money so that her niece, nephew and neighbours could all play on the slide again.

The £27,000 playground, located in Goldings Road, is overseen by Growing Together and is one of 150 local programmes funded by a £1m grant from the Big Lottery Fund across England.

The operational areas covered by Growing Together are Lumbertubs, Blackthorn, Cherry Lodge, Goldings, Lings and Overstone Lodge estates.

She added: "It’s worth every penny though just to see so many children enjoying the slide again."