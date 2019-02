A large quantity of gold and jewellery were stolen during a burglary in Kettering.

On Sunday, February 3, between 10am and 6.40pm, the unknown burglar(s) forced entry into the St Catherine's Road property and stole the items.

Anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.