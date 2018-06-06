Global award for Northamptonshire social worker with 'passion, dedication and genuine kindness'

A children’s social worker at Northamptonshire County Council has won a global award for making a difference to the vulnerable families he supports.

Ibrahim Jah, who works in the safeguarding and care planning team, has brought home the Multi-Systemic Therapy Whatever It Takes Award in recognition of the way he helped a family with four children on a child protection plan.

Multi-Systemic Therapy is an evidence-based programme that supports families with complex needs to find ways to avoid children and young people coming into care.

Ibrahim was nominated for the award for his work with the family, which saw him carry out home and school visits above and beyond what was required of him in order to build a strong relationship with the family.

His colleague Natasha Monteverde said: “The mum in the case reported that Ibrahim was the first social worker that her two older children were able to relate to and I have never heard a family speak so highly of their social worker.

“There are few social workers with as much passion, dedication and genuine kindness that I have seen in Ibrahim and I find him an inspiration to work with.”

Ibrahim said: “It was very humbling to receive this award. It is a job that can be demanding at times, but knowing we are making a difference to families makes it so worthwhile.”

The four children are no longer on a child protection plan but the family is continuing to receive support from children’s services.

County council cabinet member for children’s services councillor Victoria Perry said: “Ibrahim is a wonderful example of the dedicated and hardworking social workers we have supporting vulnerable children, young people and families across Northamptonshire.

“I’d like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Ibrahim, this award is very well deserved.”

To find out more about a career in social work through the county council’s Social Work Academy, visit their website.