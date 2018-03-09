Give your mum a treat for Mother's Day at Northampton shopping centre

A Northampton shopping centre is this weekend hosting a photo shoot for Mother’s Day where loved ones can take home two free snaps.

A photographer and a rose wall will be on site at Weston Favell Shopping Centre on Saturday, March 10 between 11am and 3pm, offering families the chance to take home two prints as a Mother’s Day treat.

Kevin Legg, centre manager at Weston Favell shopping centre, said: “We want our customers to create a personal memory with Mum and her family which they can treasure forever.

"It’s often the case that its mum behind the camera capturing their little ones growing up and not in the photo themselves, to keep the memories alive of all your loved ones smiling together we are excited to be able to offer a free photography service which will allow all families to capture a special moment together on Mother’s Day.”