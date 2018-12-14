Give the gift of extra driving lessons for Christmas this year, says Northampton road safety group

A Northampton motorists group says the gift of extra driving lessons is the perfect present for anyone struggling to find stocking fillers this year.

The Northampton branch of the Institue of Advanced Motorists is offering vouchers for advanced driving courses so drivers can help their loved ones stay safe on the road in the new year.

The gift of extra driving lessons costs £149 and pays for a full course of supported drives on a one-to-one basis with a trained observer in the driver's own car.

It also includes a logbook containing a manual with information and tips, an associate classroom session and finally the test.

A spokesman from IAM said: "Even for experienced drivers, many things may have changed since they passed their test.

"Whilst most fundamentals of driving may not have changed, if you consider changes in the law, new rules and updates to the Highway Code and traffic signs, SMART motorways, incorporation of vehicle technical innovations and improvements in driving techniques, there is always more to learn.

"For newly qualified drivers the IAM RoadSmart course will help avoid picking-up bad habits and aid in driver confidence."

For more information, visit the Northampton IAM website.