Give our dusky mousers a home for National Black Cat Day, say RSPCA Northamptonshire

A drive to find homes for over a dozen black moggies at Northamptonshire's RSPCA branch has been launched for National Black Cat Day.

The branch in Brixworth says "silly superstitions" over bad luck are keeping families from accepting black cats into their homes, which leaves many mousers waiting in shelters.

Are you looking for a happy, loves a fuss, type of cat? Well Joey could be ideal for you!

Ahead of National Black Cat Day tomorrow (October 27), the charity has shared pictures of its ebony homeless tabbies and is inviting the county to come and visit them.

Branch manager Tara Allston said: "We have over a dozen black and black-and-white cats still looking for a home.

"I think it's down to the silly superstition that they bring bad luck. I've got two black cats and I think they're really great divas. They're like little panthers and they know they're beautiful."

RSPCA Northamptonshire, in Mill Cottage, Brixworth, is open for viewings every day except Wednesday between 11am and 2pm.

Sally is happy to laze around the house on her own but also enjoys fuss and attention.

It comes as another group - Animal Friends Pet Insurance - has claimed black cats are left to linger in shelters because of a perception that they are difficult to photograph for a social media generation.

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has also lent her support to a campaign being launched by Animal Friends Pet Insurance to bring attention to the plight of unwanted black cats in shelters all over the UK.

Naga is a cat owner and loves her black kitten, Xena. She said: “The love I get from my silky, beautiful cat Xena is amazing. I could melt into her beautiful green eyes as they tell me whether she's in a playful mood or simply wanting a cuddle.

"Her sleek lines and cheeky personality are a contradiction and yet, perfect combination.

Bonnie is the most affectionate girl and loves nothing more than curling up on your lap for a fuss.

"It's like having my very own mini panther in the house - who snuggles!"

is a lovely kittie who is around 14 years old and she really enjoys fuss.

Neville is a sweet cat who enjoys dreamies and fuss