Give back to your local community with The Health Lottery!

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in Northamptonshire and Leicestershire during the week beginning Sunday March 11 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from money raised through The Health Lottery and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is Northamptonshire and Leicestershire’s HealthBelief Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery draw in October 2011 HealthBelief CIC has raised over £1.7 million for community groups in the area, with more than £97 million being raised nationwide.

Past projects have included Performing Room which combines music activities with life skills to encourage social connections for community members, especially those with more complex needs and Pink Lizard Developing Youth and Community which teaches participants to cook health meals on a small budget.

Larger charities and organisations, such as the Royal Voluntary Service, have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthBelief CIC.

Click here (link to https://www.peopleshealthtrust.org.uk/ to see where the money raised has been spent in your town and around the country.

Tickets are just £1 and can be bought in over 32,000 stores or online where you can also find the results of the 5 weekly draws.